Blake garners Athlete of the Week honors

MHS junior Kobe Blake has proven to be a force to be reckoned with this season as a second baseman for the MHS varsity baseball team. Although the outcome may not have exactly been what the team was hoping for, Blake's double RBI-hit put the Jays on the board and prevented a shutout in their season opener with Rhinelander on April 6. Since then, Blake has only picked up steam; piling up another 11 runs and 3 RBI to round out his early-season resume in his debut season on the Bluejay varsity roster.

