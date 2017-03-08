WPS Continuing to Restore Power Thurs...

WPS Continuing to Restore Power Thursday, March 9

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

As of 11 am Thursday, WPS Senior Communication Specialist Matt Cullen says roughly 900 people were still in the dark. The outages were caused by damaging winds that swept through Northeast Wisconsin for a span of roughly 48 hours from late Monday to Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin Feb '17 A Northwoods Buyer 1
Jennifer mccarthy Jan '17 SirQwert 1
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 19
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC