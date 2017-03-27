Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Bank TheftFriday, March 24RHINELANDER, WI...

A 24-year-old Rhinelander woman has pled not guilty to charges accusing her of embezzling over $12,000 from the Minocqua branch of Park City Credit Union. The credit union discovered 15 transactions in which Tabitha Kovac wrote money orders and corporate checks for "personal gain" as far back as October 11th.

