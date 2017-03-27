Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Bank Theft
A 24-year-old Rhinelander woman has pled not guilty to charges accusing her of embezzling over $12,000 from the Minocqua branch of Park City Credit Union. The credit union discovered 15 transactions in which Tabitha Kovac wrote money orders and corporate checks for "personal gain" as far back as October 11th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb '17
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC