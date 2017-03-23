Sen. Baldwin Visits the Northwoods

Sen. Baldwin Visits the Northwoods

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped in the Northwoods Saturday, first meeting with supporters in Rhinelander, then traveling to Northland Pines High School in Eagle River to participate in a broadband roundtable at the school and see their Fab Lab. Sen. Baldwin says while talk of cutbacks in the federal budget are being worked out, she's optimistic that funding for high-speed internet will continue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin Feb '17 A Northwoods Buyer 1
Jennifer mccarthy Jan '17 SirQwert 1
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 19
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,787,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC