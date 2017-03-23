Sen. Baldwin Visits the Northwoods
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped in the Northwoods Saturday, first meeting with supporters in Rhinelander, then traveling to Northland Pines High School in Eagle River to participate in a broadband roundtable at the school and see their Fab Lab. Sen. Baldwin says while talk of cutbacks in the federal budget are being worked out, she's optimistic that funding for high-speed internet will continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb '17
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC