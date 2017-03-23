Sen. Baldwin Visits the Northwoods

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped in the Northwoods Saturday, first meeting with supporters in Rhinelander, then traveling to Northland Pines High School in Eagle River to participate in a broadband roundtable at the school and see their Fab Lab. Sen. Baldwin says while talk of cutbacks in the federal budget are being worked out, she's optimistic that funding for high-speed internet will continue.

