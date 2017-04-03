Safe at Home Bill
The Department of Justice, legislators, and anti-domestic violence groups announced a new program aimed at providing another level of protection to victims of domestic violence. Among other things, the program called Safe at Home provides victims of domestic abuse, child abuse, sexual abuse, stalking, and trafficking with a legal substitute address and free mail forwarding service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb '17
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC