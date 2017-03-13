Rhinelander man arrested for firing shots at an apartment complex
A Rhinelander man was arrested Saturday for firing shots at an apartment complex in the Town of Pelican, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The call came in just before midnight.
