Nicolet College to offer free entrepreneurship workshops in Rhinelander, Eagle River

Anyone looking to start a business or take a current venture to the next level is invited to attend Nicolet College's free Exploring Entrepreneurship workshops offered through the Nicolet Entrepreneurial Training Program. Free workshops will be held in Eagle River from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Highway 70 Business Park and in Rhinelander from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, on the Nicolet Campus in the White Pine Center 208.

