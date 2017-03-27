Midwest Crane Count kicks off

An organizational meeting for the Midwest Crane Count will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources service center in Rhinelander. The Crane Count will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. The post-count gathering and data collection will take place at 8 a.m. the same day at Tula's Restaurant in the Trig's Riverwalk Centre in Rhinelander.

