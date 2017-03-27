Lily's House receives AV-W eighth grade generosity

W eighth graders hand check to TriCounty Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault sexual assault program coordinator Braden Bayne-Allison. Pictured, back row from left, are Katie Tharman, Olivia Wingo, Braden Bayne-Allison, Collin Goelcher, and Jesse Shaker; front row are Liam Thiessen, Eric Walbruck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.