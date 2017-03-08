Large Drug Bust in NorthwoodsWednesda...

Large Drug Bust in NorthwoodsWednesday, March 1UNDATED (WSAU-WXPR) -- ...

The U.S. Attorney in Green Bay filed the felony charges against 34 year old Lance Bruette of Minocqua; 38 year old Frank Lawrence of St. Germain; 29 year old Mitchell Plantikow of Woodruff; 52 year old Troy Plantikow of Woodruff; 31 year old Lacey Stanick of Woodruff and 57 year old Orvin Kay of Milwaukee. In a related matter, last week a grand jury returned a three-count indictment against 31 year old Lee Hueckstaedt of Rhinelander for possessing the drug with intent to deliver.

