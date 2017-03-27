Kovac employee theft case moves forward

The case against a 24-year-old Rhinelander woman accused of using her position with the Minocqua branch of Park City Credit Union to steal over $12,000 between October 2016 and Jan. 2, 2017 advanced past the preliminary hearing and arraignment stages Friday. Facing a single felony count of theft in a business setting over $10,000, Tabitha A. Kovac appeared before Branch I judge Patrick O'Melia Friday afternoon with her attorney Gary Cirilli.

