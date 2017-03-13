Howard Young introduces Project SEARCH

13 hrs ago Read more: Lakeland Times

Beginning in fall, Howard Young Medical Center and Lakeland Union High School will join forces to facilitate the implementation of "Project SEARCH". Project SEARCH is a unique, one year business-led, school-to-work program involving total workplace immersion by combining classroom instruction, career exploration and hands-on training for students with disabilities.

