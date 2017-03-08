High Winds Knock Out Power in Northwoods

Wisconsin Public Service crews continue to work to restore power to tens of thousands of homes in the northern part of the state due to high winds causing downed trees and power lines. In a 9:30pm update Tuesday, WPS reported the Minocqua area had about 9700 customers without power, Wausaukee had about 3000, Eagle River had about 1800, Wabeno had about 1500, and the Rhinelander area had around 1700 customers affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.