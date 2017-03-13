High winds cut through Oneida and Vilas counties
Ad-hoc stops signs replaced electric traffic signals at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51 and State Highway 70 in Arbor Vitae after Tuesday's severe winds caused power outages in the area. The recent warm weather in the area proved too good to be true as high winds wreaked havoc throughout Oneida and Vilas counties this week.
