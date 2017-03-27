Free rides offered by Lamers Motor Coaches to Veterans Memorial Service in Harshaw
Lamers motor coaches will be available at two locations, Home Depot in Rhinelander and Sara Park in Tomahawk and depart at 10:15 a.m. Motor coaches are wheelchair accessible. To reserve seats call 715-420-0552 for the Rhinelander location or 715-360-0661 for the Tomahawk location.
