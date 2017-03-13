AV-W donates to Frederick Place
Arbor Vitae-Woodruff School's most recent donation went to Northwoods Alliance for Temporary Housing's Frederick Place in Rhinelander. Frederick Place is a 16-bed emergency, temporary shelter for families, men and women who are experiencing homelessness or domestic abuse.
