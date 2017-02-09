Thank You Senator Tiffany and Represe...

Thank You Senator Tiffany and Representative Swearingen

I am writing to publicly say "Thank You" to Senator Tom Tiffany and Representative Rob Swearingen for hosting Listening Sessions in Minocqua, Eagle River and Rhinelander recently. My husband and I attended the Rhinelander session and were happy for the opportunity to speak with our representatives and hear their answers to our questions, as well as the concerns of others.

