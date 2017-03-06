School Bus Crashes Into Plow TruckSunday, February 26LINCOLN COUNTY,...
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the bus was traveling on US Highway 51 when the driver attempted to pass a snow plow truck on its left side. In the process, the bus struck the driver's side plow wing, causing major damage to the bus.
