Northwoods Rail Transit proposes letter to governors, legislators

Frustrated with Canadian National railroad system over a "lack of communication" and apathy, the Northwoods Rail Transit Commission has released a draft of a letter it plans to send to Wisconsin and Michigan governors and legislators outlining its concerns. The Northwoods Rail Transit Commission is a group of Northern Wisconsin and Michigan Upper Peninsula business owners, county representatives, and university affiliates.

