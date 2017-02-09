Nicolet receives $27K WEDC grant to expand entrepreneurial training
From left, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation secretary and CEO Mark Hogan, Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Sandy Bishop, dean of economic and workforce development at Nicolet College listen Tuesday as Sandy Kinney, Nicolet executive director of communication and college and community initiatives, announces that the college had received a $27,000 WEDC grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb 4
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan 24
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC