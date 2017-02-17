Four Bluejay wrestlers headed to sectionals
As a result of Saturday's WIAA Regional Wrestling meet at the MHS Field House, four Bluejays punched their tickets for tomorrow's WIAA Sectional meet at River Falls High School. Senior Devon Schultz has made it a habit this season to leave no stone unturned in the 132 pound weight class.
