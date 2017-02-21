Alzheimer's Documentary Coming to Rhi...

Alzheimer's Documentary Coming to RhinelanderSunday, February...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The Alzheimer's Association, along with Wisconsin Public Television, are bringing a local screening of an acclaimed documentary to Rhinelander later this month. "Alzheimer's: Every Minute Counts" is a one-hour documentary which highlights the national threat posed by the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin Feb 4 A Northwoods Buyer 1
Jennifer mccarthy Jan '17 SirQwert 1
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 19
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,134,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC