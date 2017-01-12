WXPR Radio hosts Joshua Davis at Nico...

WXPR Radio hosts Joshua Davis at Nicolet college Jan. 14

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Lakeland Times

Singer and songwriter, Joshua Davis will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in the newly remodeled Nicolet College Theater in Rhinelander WXPR Public Radio 91.7FM will host singer and songwriter, Joshua Davis in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in the newly remodeled Nicolet College Theater in Rhinelander. Recent finalist on NBC's hit musical showcase "The Voice" and former band member in the bands Steppin' In It, Shout Sister Shout and Starlight Six, Joshua Davis, breathes life into timeless folk music with his raw, organic edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 19
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Ted Cruz is a Pathological Liar (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,314 • Total comments across all topics: 277,853,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC