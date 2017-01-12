WXPR Radio hosts Joshua Davis at Nicolet college Jan. 14
Singer and songwriter, Joshua Davis will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in the newly remodeled Nicolet College Theater in Rhinelander WXPR Public Radio 91.7FM will host singer and songwriter, Joshua Davis in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in the newly remodeled Nicolet College Theater in Rhinelander. Recent finalist on NBC's hit musical showcase "The Voice" and former band member in the bands Steppin' In It, Shout Sister Shout and Starlight Six, Joshua Davis, breathes life into timeless folk music with his raw, organic edge.
