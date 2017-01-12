this story a-o
Stephanie Balas jumps out of the starting line during the freestyle race of the Hodag Challenge at the CAVOC ski trails in Rhinelander on Saturday, Jan. 7. Balas was the fastest Thunderbird in the race, taking fifth overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz is a Pathological Liar (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC