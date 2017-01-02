Rhinelander schools open after report...

Rhinelander schools open after reports of whooping cough

Monday Jan 2 Read more: WAOW

After 39 reports of the illness in Vilas and Oneida Counties, school officials worked in conjunction with the Oneida County Health Department to stop the spread. "If we do see a student with a cough right now, it's going to be suspicious," said Kerri Schmidt, registered nurse for the Rhinelander School District.

