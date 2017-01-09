Rhinelander police ask for help with ...

Rhinelander police ask for help with hit and run

Monday Jan 9

The Rhinelander Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run, according to a post Sunday on its Facebook page. Police said the hit and run happened Friday around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of West Davenport Street and Pelican Street in Rhinelander.

Rhinelander, WI

