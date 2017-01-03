Oneida County opts not to enter legal...

Oneida County opts not to enter legal battle with landowner

The Oneida County Forestry, Land and Recreation Committee went into closed session Dec. 4 to deliberate on three items. The committee acted on just one of those items, deciding to take no action regarding possible litigation for Burrows Lake Bridges and tabling the discussion on a Luber Lane cell tower contract until next month.

