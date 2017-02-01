Oneida County changes dates for shore...

Oneida County changes dates for shoreland zoning public hearings

Tuesday Jan 24

Oneida County Planning and Development committee members, from left, Jack Sorensen, Scott Holewinski, Mike Timmons and Billy Fried discuss matters at the Oneida County Planning and Development meeting Jan. 18. A week after setting dates for public hearings in regards to new Act 55 shoreland zoning ordinance, the Oneida County Planning and Development committee has changed those dates due to scheduling conflicts. The committee still intends to hold three public hearings, the first being Feb. 27 at the Woodruff Town Hall, the second on March 1 in Three Lakes and the third is set to be held on March 2 at the Oneida County Courthouse boardroom in Rhinelander.

