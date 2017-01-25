More
The public is invited to try out some skis or snowshoes, enjoy hot chocolate around a bonfire, and check out the site for the proposed Michelle's Lodge at the 26th annual Ski Junket hosted by the Elcho Cross Country Ski Club. The event will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Moccasin trailhead, located west of Elcho off Moccasin Lake Road.
