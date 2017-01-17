Master plan for Rest Lake Park, bike trail discussions continue in Manitowisha SWaters
John Hanson gives his opinion on the expansion of the Manitowish Waters bike trails system during the Jan. 10 town board meeting at the Manitowish Waters Community Center. Following a raucous public hearing related to the expansion of the bike trail on Jan. 10, residents and the town board of Manitowish Waters were reminded of the other topics of discussion in town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz is a Pathological Liar (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC