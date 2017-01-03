Hindman responds to student's letter
Mr. Millot, you wrote a nice response. I respect your letter using nice words and good feelings about your school and staff but obviously my letter was not ridiculous and or insulting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz is a Pathological Liar (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC