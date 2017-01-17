Free tax assitance offered by AARP
Craig Callies of St. Germain and Nancy Brissee of Rhinelander each received the Jan Cooper Award for 20 years of service to the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. The presentation was made at the northern region's three-day training session held at the Woodruff Community Building, which was attended by over 35 volunteers.
