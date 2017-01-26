Dave Drivas and friends to perform Ja...

Dave Drivas and friends to perform Jan. 24 at Nicolet College

Friday Jan 20

Northwoods musician Dave Drivas will perform at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Nicolet College Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at nicoletlive.com or by calling 715-365-4646.

Rhinelander, WI

