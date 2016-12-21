Conlon: Pertussis outbreak appears to...

Conlon: Pertussis outbreak appears to be slowing

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Lakeland Times

The outbreak of pertussis/whooping cough in Oneida County appears to be slowing down, but new positive cases were still being reported as recently as Dec. 28, according to Oneida County Public Health Department director Linda Conlon, RN. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Division of Public Health, there were 966 cases of pertussis statewide through Nov. 30, with 665 confirmed and 301 probable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again Dec 10 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 19
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Ted Cruz is a Pathological Liar (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC