Conlon: Pertussis outbreak appears to be slowing
The outbreak of pertussis/whooping cough in Oneida County appears to be slowing down, but new positive cases were still being reported as recently as Dec. 28, according to Oneida County Public Health Department director Linda Conlon, RN. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Division of Public Health, there were 966 cases of pertussis statewide through Nov. 30, with 665 confirmed and 301 probable.
