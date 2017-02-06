Car Falls Through Lake in Oneida Co.M...

Car Falls Through Lake in Oneida Co.Monday, January 30RHINELANDER, WI

Monday Jan 30

A call was put in to the dispatch around 3 p.m. on Sunday reporting that a vehicle had gone through the ice on Boom Lake, near the city of Rhinelander. No other details were released by the office, such as whether the vehicle was recovered or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Rhinelander, WI

