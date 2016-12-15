Warm for Winter free to everyone
For any Northwoods residents not quite ready for cold weather, Warm for Winter offers free clothing, bedding, footwear, toys and books for all members of the family. The next give-away is set for Saturday, Dec. 31, at 900 Boyce Dr. in Rhinelander from 10 a.m. until noon.
