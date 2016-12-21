Squash Lake property owners show supp...

Squash Lake property owners show support for lake district at public hearing

Friday Dec 9

The Oneida County UW-Extension and Conservation committee held a public hearing Saturday morning to hear input on the possible formation of a lake district on Squash Lake west of Rhinelander. According to county conservationist Michele Sadauskas, the county has received petitions of support from roughly 54 percent of the residents.

