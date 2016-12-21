Squash Lake property owners show support for lake district at public hearing
The Oneida County UW-Extension and Conservation committee held a public hearing Saturday morning to hear input on the possible formation of a lake district on Squash Lake west of Rhinelander. According to county conservationist Michele Sadauskas, the county has received petitions of support from roughly 54 percent of the residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec 10
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov 26
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz is a Pathological Liar (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC