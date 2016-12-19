Rhinelander schools close amid whooping cough reports
The Rhinelander School District decided to close its doors until next year once the holiday break is over after a number of reports of illnesses like whooping cough are on the rise. The decision was made in collaboration with the Oneida County Department of Health as a way to prevent the spread of the disease among students.
