Rhinelander classes closing early because of illness outbreak
The Rhinelander School District announced Friday it was dismissing classes early for the Christmas break due to high illnesses - mostly whooping cough. Schools will close Monday and reopen Jan. 2 based on a joint decision by the district and the Oneida County Health Department, spokesman Mike Cheslock said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec 10
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov 26
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz is a Pathological Liar (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC