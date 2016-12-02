Police looking for suspects in Central Wi Atm skimming scam
They say they're working with the Rhinelander and Tomahawk police departments, to track down these suspects in the recent skimming of credit cards from local ATMs. They're asking anyone with information to contact police, or the Wood County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-325-STOP .
