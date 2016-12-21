Packer Party at to support NATH on De...

Packer Party at to support NATH on Dec. 18

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Lakeland Times

Cheer on the Packers at Cross Country Bar & Grill in Rhinelander as the Green and Gold takes on the Chicago Bears Dec. 18 with a noon kickoff. The party includes food at half time, 50/50 raffles and drink specials.

