Oneida Co. Humane Society Upgrading Facility Thursday, December 15
The Oneida County Humane Society will be upgrading their Rhinelander facility thanks to a grant given to them last year by Petco. Board member Sue Otis says they decided to use that $100,000 and other funds to upgrade the cramped facility on Rhinelander's north side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec 10
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov 26
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz is a Pathological Liar (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC