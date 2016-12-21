Oneida Co. Humane Society Upgrading F...

Oneida Co. Humane Society Upgrading Facility Thursday, December 15

The Oneida County Humane Society will be upgrading their Rhinelander facility thanks to a grant given to them last year by Petco. Board member Sue Otis says they decided to use that $100,000 and other funds to upgrade the cramped facility on Rhinelander's north side.

