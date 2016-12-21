One killed when car and semi collide on U.S. Highway 8
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon when an automobile and a semi-truck collided on U.S. Highway 8 near Detienne Road in the town of Crescent. According to sheriff's captain Terri Hook, the preliminary investigation indicates the automobile was traveling eastbound on Highway 8 when it crossed the centerline and struck the truck head on.
Read more at Lakeland Times.
