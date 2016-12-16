Expera Coated Products to add capacity at Wisconsin plant
Expera Specialty Solutions, parent company to Expera Coated Products, will supply much of the base paper for the new coater. Expera Coated Products has announced that it is adding a new asset to its production capabilities.
