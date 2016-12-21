Bond set for detective accused of theft Thursday, December 22
RHINELANDER, WI An Oneida County judge set a $1,000 signature bond for a sheriff's detective accused of stealing money from the anti-drug unit she oversaw. 40-year-old Sara Gardner of Eagle River allegedly stole about $2,500 from the agency's account for buying drugs during undercover probes between 2010 and 2014, investigators said.
