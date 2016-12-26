Black bear near Gleason interacts with traffic, then captured
A black bear "walking around and interacting with traffic" was captured and taken to an animal rehabilitation center in Rhinelander, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said Monday. The incident happened Friday on state Highway 17 north of Gleason and led to several 9-1-1 calls because of its unusual behavior, the agency reported.
