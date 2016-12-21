Adult Fights Children Over Snowball Hit

Adult Fights Children Over Snowball Hit

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has put out the call for help identifying an adult male who took the term "snowball fight" to a new extreme. According to their Facebook page, a vehicle described as a silver/gray four-door sedan with a black patch on the passenger side front fender and a handicap plate starting with 2-zeros was struck by a snowball Saturday afternoon in Rhinelander around 4:15 p.m. The driver, a dark-haired, heavy-set man got out of the vehicle and put a 13-year-old in a chokehold and pushed him down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again Dec 10 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov 26 Wolf Hugger 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 19
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Ted Cruz is a Pathological Liar (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,815

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC