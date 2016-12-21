Adult Fights Children Over Snowball Hit

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has put out the call for help identifying an adult male who took the term "snowball fight" to a new extreme. According to their Facebook page, a vehicle described as a silver/gray four-door sedan with a black patch on the passenger side front fender and a handicap plate starting with 2-zeros was struck by a snowball Saturday afternoon in Rhinelander around 4:15 p.m. The driver, a dark-haired, heavy-set man got out of the vehicle and put a 13-year-old in a chokehold and pushed him down.

