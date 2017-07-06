Giving boots the boot
The Madison County Prosecutor's Office announced changes to the city of Rexburg's legal policy regarding booting and towing of vehicles parked in restricted areas, Ordinance 911. Car booting is when a wheel clamp is attached to the wheel of a vehicle to prevent it from moving.
