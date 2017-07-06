Bridge work resumes Tuesday on Highway 20
Starting Tuesday the Idaho Transportation Department will begin bridge maintenance and safety repairs at the south Rexburg interchange . An ITD news release said crews from D.L. Beck Inc., of Rexburg, will resurface decks of the overpass bridges and improve approaches to the bridges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
|Proposed parking ordinance changes towing & boo... (Jan '09)
|Feb '14
|Rexburg Citizen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC